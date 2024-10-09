CM meets Pakistan Naval War College delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting with a 118-member delegation from the Pakistan Naval War College (PNWC), led by Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, here on Wednesday.

Expressing her commitment to improving the lives of citizens, she stated, “A prosperous Punjab is our destination. Seeing people happy is my greatest reward.”

The delegation included officers from the Pakistan Navy and representatives from 16 friendly nations, including China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UAE, Bangladesh, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, and South Africa.

The chief minister welcomed the international guests, highlighting the esteemed reputation of the Pakistan Naval War College on a global scale.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the rich culture and history of Lahore, inviting the officers to explore the city, which she believes they will find enjoyable. She noted, “Pakistan is a country with immense talent and potential,” and praised the Pakistan Navy for its vital role in safeguarding the nation's maritime borders.

During the meeting, the CM provided a detailed overview of her projects and initiatives, emphasizing her belief that sincere efforts lead to success. She stated, “I focus on action rather than unnecessary meetings.” Highlighting advancements in technology, she announced the introduction of new agricultural mechanization initiatives aimed at benefiting farmers, as well as the upcoming establishment of an Artificial Intelligence University as part of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz also spoke about creating a safe environment for both local and foreign investors by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles. She pointed out the significant trust farmers have shown in government initiatives, as evidenced by their applications for various schemes.

The CM expressed her commitment to gender equality and making Punjab the safest place for women. She emphasized the importance of public service, learned from her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Regarding education, she noted ongoing reforms aimed at increasing enrollment and highlighted the positive impact of the CM School Meal Program.

She reported a reduction in inflation from 38 percent to 6.9 percent, indicating improvements in the national economy.

CM Maryam Nawaz discussed the introduction of e-governance in Punjab, affirming that education and health are basic rights for all citizens. “My first and last priority is the welfare of the people,” she reiterated, announcing the launch of Pakistan's first air ambulance service to facilitate urgent medical care.

She also mentioned initiatives to utilize barren land for shrimp farming, plans for a glass train service from Rawalpindi to Murree, and the establishment of Pakistan’s first government autism school and cancer care hospital. Projects like “Clinic on Wheels” and “Field Hospitals” aim to provide accessible healthcare.

In terms of agricultural support, she highlighted programs such as the Green Tractor Scheme, Kisan Card, Livestock Card, and the Himat Card for financial assistance to vulnerable populations. She assured that infrastructure development, including road rehabilitation, is a priority.

The CM emphasized improvements in public transport, with 700 electric buses now operational, and ongoing monitoring of food prices. She mentioned the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” program, which provides loans for housing.

Addressing climate change, she spoke about urgent actions being taken, as well as initiatives for students, including scholarships, laptops, e-bikes, and IT skills training. She stressed the importance of technological advancement, citing Saudi Arabia’s impressive development as a model for inspiration.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb shared efforts toward a Plastic-Free Punjab and actions against polluting industries, including transitioning brick kilns to zigzag technology for better environmental practices.

The CM answered questions from naval officers from Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Nigeria, and other countries. She met with Rear Admiral Azhar Mehmood, Commander of Central Punjab Pakistan Navy, and emphasized the need for modern technology in defense in the context of the rapidly changing global landscape.