CM meets parents of lady constables, traffic assistants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached out to parents sitting in pavilion after participating in the Police Training College passing-out parade.

She congratulated parents of constables and traffic assistants on successfully completing their training, and shook hands with women present over there.

The grandfather of a lady constable put a hand of affection on the head of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and prayed for her well-being.

The CM, while talking with the parents of two lady constables, said: “You are congratulated twice and myself also as they are my daughters.”

She asked an elderly citizen to say ‘I love You’ to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif. The CM also met the lady constables and traffic assistants, shook hands with children and also had photographs with them. She checked 3.3 gun and had a photograph by holding it.