CM meets Portugal’s ambassador

The government wants to benefit from Portugal's experience in various fields, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan H.E Mr. Manuel Frederico Pinheiro Da Silva to explore possibilities of promoting mutual cooperation in education, health, IT, agriculture and tourism

She added, ”We value our diplomatic ties with Portugal, and will strive to promote our mutual relations further.”

The Madam Chief Minister agreed to constitute bilateral teams to promote mutual relations and increase trade volume between Portugal and Punjab.

She directed the authorities concerned to redesign incentive package for foreign investors in Punjab, and highlighted,”Investors from Portugal will be welcomed to invest in Punjab tourism.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, ”Favorable investment environment has been ensured in Punjab.” She also sought an effective and sustainable plan for the development of mutual relations.

Honorary Consul of Portugal H.E Iftikhar Feroz, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Additional Secretary Sara Hayat and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

