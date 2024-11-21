Open Menu

CM Meets Probationary Officers Of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CM meets Probationary Officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the probationary officers of Audit & Accounts during their study tour at the Chief Minister's House on Thursday.

He expressed optimism about their future but emphasized the importance of adopting professionalism and integrity in their careers.

He stated, "Our country needs competent Audit and Accounts officers, and I believe you will meet that need."

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Rector of the academy Sameena Fayyaz, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, CEO of Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officials were present during the meeting.

The chief minister provided an update to the officers regarding various initiatives by the Sindh government, stating that the Annual Development Program (ADP) is set at Rs. 493.09 billion.

This amount includes Rs. 76.97 billion from the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Rs. 334 billion from foreign-funded projects, and Rs. 55 billion allocated for district ADPs.

In outlining his government's priorities, the chief minister emphasised the importance of early learning in education, as well as training for teachers and the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods. In healthcare, the Sindh government is focused on enhancing Primary healthcare and mother-child care facilities.

Shah also highlighted several key areas of focus for his administration, including social protection, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment, with special measures being implemented in these areas.

Regarding the energy sector, Murad Shah reported that various projects are currently underway, with the sector expected to be fully operational by 2025. "We have begun providing solar home systems to low-income households," he stated.

