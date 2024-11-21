CM Meets Probationary Officers Of Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service
Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the probationary officers of Audit & Accounts during their study tour at the Chief Minister's House on Thursday.
He expressed optimism about their future but emphasized the importance of adopting professionalism and integrity in their careers.
He stated, "Our country needs competent Audit and Accounts officers, and I believe you will meet that need."
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Rector of the academy Sameena Fayyaz, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, CEO of Peoples Housing Khalid Shaikh, and other officials were present during the meeting.
The chief minister provided an update to the officers regarding various initiatives by the Sindh government, stating that the Annual Development Program (ADP) is set at Rs. 493.09 billion.
This amount includes Rs. 76.97 billion from the Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Rs. 334 billion from foreign-funded projects, and Rs. 55 billion allocated for district ADPs.
In outlining his government's priorities, the chief minister emphasised the importance of early learning in education, as well as training for teachers and the reconstruction of schools damaged by floods. In healthcare, the Sindh government is focused on enhancing Primary healthcare and mother-child care facilities.
Shah also highlighted several key areas of focus for his administration, including social protection, women's empowerment, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment, with special measures being implemented in these areas.
Regarding the energy sector, Murad Shah reported that various projects are currently underway, with the sector expected to be fully operational by 2025. "We have begun providing solar home systems to low-income households," he stated.
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health minister for timely completion of UCHS main building2 minutes ago
-
Interior minister condemns firing incident in Kurrum District3 minutes ago
-
Health dept seeks report on non-functional ventilators in six teaching hospitals3 minutes ago
-
SFA shuts down 3 RO plants in Tando Adam and Jhol over severe safety violations3 minutes ago
-
IDEAS 2024 further solidifies Pakistan’s position as key player in global defence, diplomacy: CM S ..3 minutes ago
-
Govt to secure Red Zone during visit of Belarus' President; Interior Minister12 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi rules out talks with PTI founder, prioritizes state security ahead of Belarus delegatio ..13 minutes ago
-
PTI founder’s jail statement reflects growing anxiety, frustration :Tarar13 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI leader in Askari Tower attack case13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 20 years in prison in Taxila13 minutes ago
-
Murad urges federal govt to convene CCI meeting23 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely in Lahore, Punjab23 minutes ago