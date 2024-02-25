Open Menu

CM Meets Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

CM meets Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday met with Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman.

Mohsin Naqvi informed the governor about the 13-month performance of the caretaker setup.

The Chief Minister also presented a book to the governor about the performance of the caretaker government.

The governor while appreciating Mohsin Naqvi and the cabinet for completing public welfare projects in a record time said that the supervisory cabinet under his leadership had set a good example of public service, transparency and governance.

