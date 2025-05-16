CM Meets Railways Minister, Discusses Development Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, here on Friday.
Matters related to the current political climate, national security, ongoing development initiatives, and the advancement of modern transportation infrastructure across Punjab were discussed during the meeting.
A major highlight of the meeting was a detailed discussion on the proposed launch of Punjab’s first bullet train and other high-speed rail projects aimed at revolutionizing the province’s transport network. Both leaders underscored the transformative impact such initiatives would have on economic growth, employment generation, and commuter convenience.
CM Maryam Nawaz and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi also paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. The CM stated, “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a testament to the unwavering unity between the nation’s political and military leadership in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.
”
She added, “Our brave soldiers have always made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our homeland. Today, Pakistan is in capable hands, and the entire nation proudly stands with its armed forces and national institutions. The way forward lies in political stability, unity, and sustained development.”
The chief minister emphasized the urgent need to provide world-class travel facilities to the people of Punjab, noting that modern railway infrastructure will not only ease travel but also open new avenues for economic activity and job creation.
Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi commended the Chief Minister for the successful rollout of the CM Laptop Scheme and Phase-II of the Honhaar Scholarship program. He praised her inclusive leadership and dedication to youth empowerment, remarking, “Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is once again advancing on the path of progress and prosperity. She is nurturing the youth of Punjab with the care of a mother.”
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Steps affot to promote religious harmony: RPO Alpa6 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding construction of park by ITP6 minutes ago
-
CM meets Railways Minister, discusses development initiatives6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed nationwide to honour Pakistan Armed Forces16 minutes ago
-
IHC allows to amend petition regarding Dr. Aafia's release16 minutes ago
-
PMA pays tribute to sacrifices made in nation's defense16 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Pakistan armed forces on success of operation Bunyan ul Marsoos during solidarity ra ..26 minutes ago
-
Graduation ceremony of 37th Senior Management Course held at NIPA Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
Operation “Bunyan al-Marsus” praised during youm-e-tashakur event in Matiari26 minutes ago
-
Darra Adam Khel hosts Thanksgiving Day ceremony26 minutes ago
-
UAD hosts "Youm-e-Tashakur," ceremony honoring Pakistan armed forces26 minutes ago
-
Women University pays tribute to valiant armed forces26 minutes ago