CM meets Railways Minister, discusses development initiatives

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, here on Friday.

Matters related to the current political climate, national security, ongoing development initiatives, and the advancement of modern transportation infrastructure across Punjab were discussed during the meeting.

A major highlight of the meeting was a detailed discussion on the proposed launch of Punjab’s first bullet train and other high-speed rail projects aimed at revolutionizing the province’s transport network. Both leaders underscored the transformative impact such initiatives would have on economic growth, employment generation, and commuter convenience.

CM Maryam Nawaz and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi also paid glowing tributes to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their remarkable success in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. The CM stated, “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos is a testament to the unwavering unity between the nation’s political and military leadership in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national security.

”

She added, “Our brave soldiers have always made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our homeland. Today, Pakistan is in capable hands, and the entire nation proudly stands with its armed forces and national institutions. The way forward lies in political stability, unity, and sustained development.”

The chief minister emphasized the urgent need to provide world-class travel facilities to the people of Punjab, noting that modern railway infrastructure will not only ease travel but also open new avenues for economic activity and job creation.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi commended the Chief Minister for the successful rollout of the CM Laptop Scheme and Phase-II of the Honhaar Scholarship program. He praised her inclusive leadership and dedication to youth empowerment, remarking, “Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is once again advancing on the path of progress and prosperity. She is nurturing the youth of Punjab with the care of a mother.”