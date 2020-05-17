CM meets SAPM on Youth Affairs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar here on Sunday in which he gave a briefing about Tiger Force in Punjab.

CM while expressing his views on this occasion remarked that huge members of Tiger Force were volunteers of Prime Minister Imran Khan in order to extend their services and assistance to the masses.

Usman Buzdar commended that youth were vigorously participating in their pursuits for delivering public service and members of Tiger Force were brimming with the public service spirit.

These youth members would set a new example by helping their affected brothers and sisters, he added.

CM emphasized that youth was our precious asset and Punjab would take the lead with regard to Tiger Force.

Usman Dar while giving a briefing to CM apprised that seven lac youths in Punjab were being registered in the Tiger Force while 64 thousand youths were also being assigned various responsibilities.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Akhlaq, Chief Secretary, SMBR, Principal Secretary to CM and other concerned officials were also present on this occasion.