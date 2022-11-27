UrduPoint.com

CM Meets Senior Film Producer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM meets senior film producer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office, here on Sunday in which matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.

The chief minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth rupees one billion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,5000.

The chief minister promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people.

He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid.

Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Punjab Sunday All From Industry Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

18 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

18 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

19 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.