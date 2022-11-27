CM meets senior film producer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met senior film producer Sheikh Amjad Rasheed and Rana Khalid Manzoor at his office, here on Sunday in which matters relating to reviving the film industry along with resolving its problems came under discussion.

The chief minister underscored that steps would be taken on priority basis for revival of the local films, especially Punjabi films. He said that an endowment fund worth rupees one billion would be established for welfare of artists adding that financial assistance for the deserving artists has been enhanced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,5000.

The chief minister promised that the Punjab government would review establishment of film production studio and all possible steps would be taken to provide quality recreational facilities to the people.

He highlighted that employment opportunities would be generated with the enhancement of film production, adding that Punjab was a fertile land with regard to art and culture.

Sheikh Amjad Rasheed thanked the CM on the announcement to set up endowment fund for the artists and welcomed his decision. He lauded CM Parvez Elahi for winning the hearts of artists by increasing their financial aid.

Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi and Press Secretary to CM Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry were also present.