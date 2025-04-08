CM Meets SOS Children’s Villages International President
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 10:51 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with President of SOS Children’s Villages International, Dereje Wordofa, here on Tuesday
The meeting explore avenues for enhanced collaboration in the care, education, and holistic development of orphans and vulnerable children in Punjab.
During the meeting, the CM emphasized the Punjab government’s commitment to introducing comprehensive childcare reforms, highlighting the pivotal role SOS Villages can play in this initiative. She reaffirmed her support for expanding and strengthening the SOS model across the province, acknowledging the organization’s long-standing contribution to the welfare of abandoned and underprivileged children.
“Children’s welfare is a core priority of our government.
The state bears the responsibility of nurturing every child, and we are fulfilling this duty with the compassion and care of a mother,” the CM said. She praised SOS Villages for not only providing a safe and nurturing environment but also delivering quality education and preparing youth for independent, dignified futures through their schools and youth homes.
President Dereje Wordofa lauded the Chief Minister’s people-centric vision and her childcare policy built on love, inclusion, and dignity. “CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s approach to childcare is a message of hope for children from all backgrounds. Her leadership reflects a deep and genuine commitment to building a better future for every child,” he remarked.
