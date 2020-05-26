UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Meets Tribal Leaders, People In Barthi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM meets tribal leaders, people in Barthi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met tribal leaders and people and greeted Eid with them at Buzdar House Barthi on the 3rd day of Eid .

According to DGPR press release issued here on Tuesday, Usman Buzdar also went to the grave of his late father Sardar Fateh Muhammad and offered Fatiha.

He visited to Katchiwanga and condoled with the family members over the sad demise of Malik Ahmed Khan.

He also offered Fatiha for the departed soul of Malik Ahmed Khan.

Later, Chief Minister performed Dastaarbandi of son of late Malik Ahmed Khan.

The chief minister said that he was present among the people of area on the occasion of Eid.

He said that former rulers completely neglected the backward areas of the Punjab.

Peoples' problems of far-flung areas were increased due to the wrong priorities of the former rulers.

He said that self-obsessed leaders launched the projects for their self-projection.

People did not get any benefit from these projects and national resources were wasted, he added.

He said that the PTI government had focused to fulfil the needs of the people.

"We are pursuing the policy of equal and balanced development of every area," he added.

He said that his relations with the people had further strengthened. He said that public service was in his blood.

Usman Buzdar said that he was determined to change the destiny of the people of the province.

He said that we did not betray the people and every citizen of Punjab was very close to his heart like people of Barthi.

"I can understand the problems of the people and I will not break the connection with them," he added.

While talking on the occasion people said that Usman Buzdar was public leader in true sense and he was people-friendly leader like his father.

They said that Usman Buzdar did not forget his area even after becoming Chief Minister.

They were of the view that by making Usman Buzdar chief minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had done a great job for the people of backward areas.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Job Family From Government Blood Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

7 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.