CM meets tribal leaders, people in Barthi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met tribal leaders and people and greeted Eid with them at Buzdar House Barthi on the 3rd day of Eid .

According to DGPR press release issued here on Tuesday, Usman Buzdar also went to the grave of his late father Sardar Fateh Muhammad and offered Fatiha.

He visited to Katchiwanga and condoled with the family members over the sad demise of Malik Ahmed Khan.

He also offered Fatiha for the departed soul of Malik Ahmed Khan.

Later, Chief Minister performed Dastaarbandi of son of late Malik Ahmed Khan.

The chief minister said that he was present among the people of area on the occasion of Eid.

He said that former rulers completely neglected the backward areas of the Punjab.

Peoples' problems of far-flung areas were increased due to the wrong priorities of the former rulers.

He said that self-obsessed leaders launched the projects for their self-projection.

People did not get any benefit from these projects and national resources were wasted, he added.

He said that the PTI government had focused to fulfil the needs of the people.

"We are pursuing the policy of equal and balanced development of every area," he added.

He said that his relations with the people had further strengthened. He said that public service was in his blood.

Usman Buzdar said that he was determined to change the destiny of the people of the province.

He said that we did not betray the people and every citizen of Punjab was very close to his heart like people of Barthi.

"I can understand the problems of the people and I will not break the connection with them," he added.

While talking on the occasion people said that Usman Buzdar was public leader in true sense and he was people-friendly leader like his father.

They said that Usman Buzdar did not forget his area even after becoming Chief Minister.

They were of the view that by making Usman Buzdar chief minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan had done a great job for the people of backward areas.