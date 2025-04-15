CM Meets US Congress Delegation, Reaffirms Commitment To Enhance Pak-US Relations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:15 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting here on Tuesday with a delegation from the United States Congress, reaffirming the mutual commitment to enhancing Pakistan-US relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and democratic cooperation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting here on Tuesday with a delegation from the United States Congress, reaffirming the mutual commitment to enhancing Pakistan-US relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and democratic cooperation.
The delegation included Congressmen Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, along with Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, and Political Officer Nikhil Hawkin, said a handout issued here.
During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed on taking concrete steps to strengthen bilateral ties.
The US Congressmen expressed their commitment to fostering broad-based cooperation with Punjab, particularly in investment and economic development. Detailed discussions were held on expanding partnerships in trade, democratic institution-building, and people-to-people exchanges.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the delegation and invited US investors to explore opportunities in Punjab’s agro-industry, information technology, energy, health, and education sectors. She also appreciated the proposal to increase parliamentary-level exchanges, terming it a vital step towards strengthening democratic and institutional ties.
“A new chapter of Pak-US cooperation in information technology has begun, and we deeply value our relationship with the United States,” the CM remarked. “There is vast potential for expanding this partnership, and Punjab is ready to take it to new heights,” she added.
She highlighted that the Punjab government is actively encouraging foreign investment, and facilities for investors are being streamlined through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) under a ‘One Window’ platform, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business.
Recent Stories
Commandant FC calls on KP Governor to discuss security matters
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs release of fun ..
CM meets US Congress delegation, reaffirms commitment to enhance Pak-US relation ..
Pakistani students celebrate Basant at Arizona State University
Man sentenced to death for murder of stage actress
Senate pays tribute to Prof. Khurshid Ahmad
KP Speaker convenes meeting to discuss credentials verifying of assembly employe ..
NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution
Polio eradication task force reviews preparation for NID campaign
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Malik Imtiaz Bherth
International Minerals Investment conference to be milestone for country’s min ..
CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commandant FC calls on KP Governor to discuss security matters2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur directs release of funds for development p ..2 minutes ago
-
CM meets US Congress delegation, reaffirms commitment to enhance Pak-US relations3 minutes ago
-
Pakistani students celebrate Basant at Arizona State University3 minutes ago
-
Man sentenced to death for murder of stage actress3 minutes ago
-
Senate pays tribute to Prof. Khurshid Ahmad3 minutes ago
-
KP Speaker convenes meeting to discuss credentials verifying of assembly employees3 minutes ago
-
NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution7 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication task force reviews preparation for NID campaign7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Malik Imtiaz Bherth7 minutes ago
-
International Minerals Investment conference to be milestone for country’s mineral development: Bi ..6 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers7 minutes ago