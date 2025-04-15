CM meets US Congress delegation, reaffirms commitment to enhance Pak-US relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a significant meeting here on Tuesday with a delegation from the United States Congress, reaffirming the mutual commitment to enhancing Pakistan-US relations, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and democratic cooperation.

The delegation included Congressmen Tom Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, along with Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, US Consul General Kristin Hawkins, and Political Officer Nikhil Hawkin, said a handout issued here.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed on taking concrete steps to strengthen bilateral ties.

The US Congressmen expressed their commitment to fostering broad-based cooperation with Punjab, particularly in investment and economic development. Detailed discussions were held on expanding partnerships in trade, democratic institution-building, and people-to-people exchanges.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the delegation and invited US investors to explore opportunities in Punjab’s agro-industry, information technology, energy, health, and education sectors. She also appreciated the proposal to increase parliamentary-level exchanges, terming it a vital step towards strengthening democratic and institutional ties.

“A new chapter of Pak-US cooperation in information technology has begun, and we deeply value our relationship with the United States,” the CM remarked. “There is vast potential for expanding this partnership, and Punjab is ready to take it to new heights,” she added.

She highlighted that the Punjab government is actively encouraging foreign investment, and facilities for investors are being streamlined through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) under a ‘One Window’ platform, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and ease of doing business.