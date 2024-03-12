CM Meets US Consul General, Discusses Economic Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, here on Tuesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with US Consul General Kristin K. Hawkins, here on Tuesday.
The American Consul General congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her election as the first female Chief Minister.
Discussions in the meeting focused on promoting economic cooperation and increasing scholarship opportunities for Pakistani students in American higher education institutions.
The need for joint efforts between the United States and Punjab to address climate change was also discussed. Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended the US Consul General's efforts to enhance relations between Punjab and the US.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was also present at the meeting.
