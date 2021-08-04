CM Mehmood Khan condemns terror incident in North Wazrisitan

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist incident in North Waziristan in which a policeman embraced martyrdom.

In a statement, he condoled with the family of martyred policeman and prayed for high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah.

He said that such terrorist attacks would not demoralize the police and the nation in fight against terrorism.

He said that the sacrifices of policemen would always be remembered.

Chief Minister KP has directed the police to arrest culprits, who were involved in the incident.

According to details, unidentified miscreants opened fire at SHO Muhammad Shafiq when he was on his way to Shiwa police station.

However, he embraced Shahadat due to fatal wounds.

The attackers were masked men riding bikes, who managed to escape after committing the crime.

