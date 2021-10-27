UrduPoint.com

CM Mehmood Khan Condemns Terrorist Attack In Lakki Marwat

CM Mehmood Khan condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat district and expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of four policemen.

In a statement, Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and conveyed his heartfelt condolences.

He directed police to take necessary steps for the immediate arrest of the terrorists involved in the incident.

He said that police forces have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the line of duty to foil conspiracies of terrorists and protect the lives and properties of the people.

He said that such cowardly terrorist attacks cannot weaken the resolve and spirit of policemen fighting terrorism.

