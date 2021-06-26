CM Mehmood Khan Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of N.H Qadri's Sister
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:22 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of sister of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.
In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.