CM Mehmood Khan Expresses Condolence Over Demise Of N.H Qadri's Sister

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:22 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of sister of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of sister of Federal Minister Noorul Haq Qadri.

In a condolence message the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

