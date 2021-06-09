UrduPoint.com
CM Mehmood Khan For Identify Development Projects In Merged Distt For Inclusion In ADP

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan Wednesday asked the public representatives from merged districts to identify priority development projects as per the need of their respective areas for incorporation in Annual Development Program 2021-22.

Talking to a delegation of MPAs from the merged districts here at his office, he said the government would give priority to most backward areas of the merged districts in the fiscal budget 2021-22, adding,all development works in the merged districts would be started in consultation with the concerned elected public representatives.

He said that projects related to tourism in merged districts would be incorporated in the ADP while the issues of staff deficiency in the health department and others would also be addressed.

The meeting discussed the development plans of the merged districts for inclusion in the annual development program for the next financial year.

The CM assured public representatives that steps were in final stages to make temporary employees from the merged districts permanent.

The legislatives expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for consulting them on development projects.

