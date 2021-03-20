UrduPoint.com
CM Mehmood Khan Prays For Early Recovery Of PM Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:21 PM

CM Mehmood Khan prays for early recovery of PM Imran Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan has prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan who has been tested positive for COVID-19 early on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan appealed the entire nation to pray for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that this time the whole nation is facing Corona pandemic and appealed people to follow Corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to control this pandemic.

