CM Mehmood Khan to distribute 25,000 Ehsas Kifalat Program cards in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would visit Kohat district on Thursday (March 10) to inaugurate various development projects and address party workers' convention at Kohat sports complex.

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash said that the CM would also distribute Ehsas Kifalat Program cards among 25,000 deserving families of the district.

The development projects include Kohat sports complex, Degree College Bilitang, RESCUE 1122 office Shakardara, Govt Girls Degree College Ustarzai, Govt High Secondary school No4, Teshil Gombat building.

He said that Ehsas Kifalat Program was aimed alleviating poverty and extending support to marginalized community, adding that KP government under the leadership of CM Mehmood Khan has initiated various development projects across the province including Southern and merged districts.