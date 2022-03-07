UrduPoint.com

CM Mehmood Khan To Distribute 25,000 Ehsas Kifalat Program Cards In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:43 PM

CM Mehmood Khan to distribute 25,000 Ehsas Kifalat Program cards in Kohat

Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would visit Kohat district on Thursday (March 10) to inaugurate various development projects and address party workers' convention at Kohat sports complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan would visit Kohat district on Thursday (March 10) to inaugurate various development projects and address party workers' convention at Kohat sports complex.

Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Bangash said that the CM would also distribute Ehsas Kifalat Program cards among 25,000 deserving families of the district.

The development projects include Kohat sports complex, Degree College Bilitang, RESCUE 1122 office Shakardara, Govt Girls Degree College Ustarzai, Govt High Secondary school No4, Teshil Gombat building.

He said that Ehsas Kifalat Program was aimed alleviating poverty and extending support to marginalized community, adding that KP government under the leadership of CM Mehmood Khan has initiated various development projects across the province including Southern and merged districts.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Kohat March Rescue 1122 Government

Recent Stories

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangi ..

PM gives task to Sindh governor to contact Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan

22 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

1 minute ago
 Govt to launch first ever gender policy on Tuesday ..

Govt to launch first ever gender policy on Tuesday

1 minute ago
 Gold hits 17-month high amid Russia-Ukraine war

Gold hits 17-month high amid Russia-Ukraine war

1 minute ago
 Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit another new rec ..

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit another new record

1 minute ago
 Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total clo ..

Brunei reports 4,005 new COVID-19 cases, total close to 90,000

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>