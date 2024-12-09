CM Message On Anti-corruption Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that corruption reflects not only a moral decline,but it is a killer of nation's development.
In her message on Anti-Corruption Day being celebrated on Monday,the CM said corruption not only damages national resources but also shakes trust of the people. A zero tolerance policy against corruption has been adopted to eradicate corruption from day one, she noted.
The CM said strict measures are being taken against all types of corruption and added that corruption will not be tolerated at any level.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance system, adding that the KPIs system has made government officers more efficient and motivated, and public services have improved. Punjab government is determined to eradicate the scourge of corruption forever. “Our goal is a corruption-free, developed and prosperous Punjab” she said.
Maryam Nawaz called on every individual to play their part in cleansing society of corruption. "Promoting transparency, integrity, and merit is a collective responsibility," she added.
Recent Stories
SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on "Gender-Based Violence" held at BZU2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Patron-in-Chief of Wafaq ul Madaris Maulana Fazal Rahim Ashrafi2 minutes ago
-
Maintenance of Unit 1-2 at 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant completed12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four drug peddlers, recover liquor22 minutes ago
-
Police foil arm smuggling bid42 minutes ago
-
KP Chief Minister pledges continued fight against corruption on international anti-corruption day52 minutes ago
-
One killed in firing in Karachi52 minutes ago
-
DC seals units causing smog1 hour ago
-
Cold wave grips Hazara division as upper parts receives snowfall1 hour ago
-
SCP refuses to suspend proceedings regarding trial of civilian in military courts2 hours ago
-
Kot Radha Kishan police recover liquor : Police Spokesman2 hours ago
-
Young man dies in motorcycle accident in Lahore2 hours ago