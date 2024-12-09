Open Menu

CM Message On Anti-corruption Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister(CM),Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that corruption reflects not only a moral decline,but it is a killer of nation's development.

In her message on Anti-Corruption Day being celebrated on Monday,the CM said corruption not only damages national resources but also shakes trust of the people. A zero tolerance policy against corruption has been adopted to eradicate corruption from day one, she noted.

The CM said strict measures are being taken against all types of corruption and added that corruption will not be tolerated at any level.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that key performance indicators (KPIs) have been introduced to ensure transparency and accountability in the governance system, adding that the KPIs system has made government officers more efficient and motivated, and public services have improved. Punjab government is determined to eradicate the scourge of corruption forever. “Our goal is a corruption-free, developed and prosperous Punjab” she said.

Maryam Nawaz called on every individual to play their part in cleansing society of corruption. "Promoting transparency, integrity, and merit is a collective responsibility," she added.

