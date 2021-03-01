CM message on Baloch Culture Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated Baloch brethren on the eve of Baloch Culture Day and said that his tribe is also settled in Baluchistan.

In his message here on Monday, the CM observed that the traditional culture and heritage of Baluchistan depicted peace and unity.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to promote brotherhood, affinity and intern-provincial harmony, he said.

The chief minister said that all the Pakistani communities were conjoined in a strong bond of unity and the traits of patriotism and love were very conspicuous in the Baloch culture.

The culture of Baluchistan enjoys a unique identity as the province has remained an abode of traditionsand culture, he said and added that the days of other cultures would also be celebrated with full zeal.