CM Message On Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid a heartfelt tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, praising his unparalleled leadership, unwavering determination, and tireless efforts

In her message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM highlighted that Jinnah's visionary principles continue to guide us, teaching the importance of building a great nation founded on the core values of unity, faith, and discipline.

In her message on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the CM highlighted that Jinnah's visionary principles continue to guide us, teaching the importance of building a great nation founded on the core values of unity, faith, and discipline.

The CM said, “Quaid-e-Azam dreamed of such a Pakistan where every citizen has equal opportunities for equality, justice and progress. Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Pakistan was a symbol of peace, love and progress, she added. “All energies have been dedicated to turning this dream into reality.

In the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, public welfare, education, health and development projects are being implemented. We are determined to establish such a society which depicts practical manifestation of his sterling principles” she said.

The CM said "The development and stability of Pakistan is only possible when we make the thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam part and parcel of our national character and spirit. By the will of Allah Almighty and by treading into the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, we will transform Pakistan into a strong, prosperous and developed state. May Allah Almighty grant us perseverance and success to fulfill the dreams of the Father of the Nation” she prayed.

