CM Message On Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

CM message on day of persons with disabilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that real beauty of society lies in providing equal rights and opportunities to special heroes.

In her message on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, she said “Salute to special heroes of the nation, you are our pride.” Special persons have the ability to amaze the world with their passion, she said and added that it is our collective responsibility to encourage and support special heroes.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab government is taking necessary steps to make lives of special people easier and more dignified. She added ‘Himmat Card’ has been launched for indigent special heroes, through which they will get Rs 10,500 every quarter.

She highlighted that special people can also travel free of charge in Orange Line, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi Metrobuses through Himmat Card.

The CM said that hearing aids, wheelchairs and artificial limbs are also being provided to special heroes, adding that Pakistan’s first public sector autism school will be established in Lahore. She underscored that centers equipped with modern facilities are being established to promote special education.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “My doors are always open for special heroes.” Inshallah, Punjab will develop in such a way that no one will be left behind.” She said that special individuals do not deserve sympathy but respect.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Multan Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif AIDS Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Orange Rawalpindi

