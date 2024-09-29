CM Message On International Awareness Day For Food Loss And Waste
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the pressing issue of food
wastage, highlighting it as a significant global challenge that negatively impacts both the
economy and the environment.
In her message on the International Awareness Day for Food Loss and Waste being
observed on Sunday, the CM emphasizing the need for urgent action to address this
critical concern.
The CM highlighted that millions of people worldwide suffer from hunger while millions
of tons of food go to waste. She noted that Pakistan was also grappling with food loss
and scarcity to some extent.
The chief minister declared that reducing food waste was not only a moral and religious
obligation but also essential for effective resource management.
She stressed the need
for careful planning to prevent resources from being wasted, which could help support
those affected by hunger.
CM Maryam Nawaz called for a robust awareness campaign by the Punjab government
to address food loss. She highlighted the school Nutrition Program in Punjab as a historic
initiative aimed at combating nutritional deficiencies among children.
She reiterated the importance of proportional food usage and encouraged communities
to appreciate the value of food. She called for joint efforts to safeguarding natural
resources of Pakistan.
