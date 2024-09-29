Open Menu

CM Message On International Awareness Day For Food Loss And Waste

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the pressing issue of food

wastage, highlighting it as a significant global challenge that negatively impacts both the

economy and the environment.

In her message on the International Awareness Day for Food Loss and Waste being

observed on Sunday, the CM emphasizing the need for urgent action to address this

critical concern.

The CM highlighted that millions of people worldwide suffer from hunger while millions

of tons of food go to waste. She noted that Pakistan was also grappling with food loss

and scarcity to some extent.

The chief minister declared that reducing food waste was not only a moral and religious

obligation but also essential for effective resource management.

She stressed the need

for careful planning to prevent resources from being wasted, which could help support

those affected by hunger.

CM Maryam Nawaz called for a robust awareness campaign by the Punjab government

to address food loss. She highlighted the school Nutrition Program in Punjab as a historic

initiative aimed at combating nutritional deficiencies among children.

She reiterated the importance of proportional food usage and encouraged communities

to appreciate the value of food. She called for joint efforts to safeguarding natural

resources of Pakistan.

