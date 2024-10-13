Open Menu

CM Message On International Day For Disaster Risk Reduction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 12:50 PM

CM message on International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the importance of awareness,

preparedness, and effective planning to tackle natural disasters.

In her message on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the CM stated that

the Punjab government was enhancing emergency response strategies in line with modern

demands to ensure public safety. Among the key initiatives she highlighted were the launch

of air ambulance and motorway ambulance services, which aim to provide rapid medical

assistance during emergencies.

Additionally, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab was undergoing

significant modernization, including the upgrading of control rooms across relevant agencies

to facilitate more efficient emergency management.

CM Maryam Nawaz also stressed the urgent need for proactive measures to combat the

effects of climate change, advocating for strategies that protect communities from disaster risks.

She underscored the vital role of community engagement and awareness campaigns in effective

disaster management, aiming to reduce risks and create a safer, more stable environment

for future generations.

