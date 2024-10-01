CM Message On International Day For Older Persons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday
the Punjab government was improving old homes for senior citizens.
In her message on International Day for Older Persons, she said
that elderly people living in old home have also had the blessing
of Hajj.
The CM said elders were a reflection of our past, a light for the
present and a lesson for the future, adding that elders were the
lamps in whose light generations grow. “Elders have made our
present possible by giving their youthful energies. Elderly people
of Pakistan are our true asset, I pay them rich tribute”, she added.
The CM said the life experiences and observations of elders were
like a treasure for us. Respecting elders is a part of our beliefs and
civilization, she said and added, “It is our duty to take care of rights
of elderly and to create facilities for them that they deserve.”
The chief minister appealed to the citizens that never forget your elders,
rather give them the respect and status they deserve. Only those societies
rise that value their elders.
She underscored that government was taking steps for the dignity,
welfare and comfort of senior citizens.
