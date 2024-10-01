Open Menu

CM Message On International Day For Older Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:00 PM

CM message on International Day for Older Persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday

the Punjab government was improving old homes for senior citizens.

In her message on International Day for Older Persons, she said

that elderly people living in old home have also had the blessing

of Hajj.

The CM said elders were a reflection of our past, a light for the

present and a lesson for the future, adding that elders were the

lamps in whose light generations grow. “Elders have made our

present possible by giving their youthful energies. Elderly people

of Pakistan are our true asset, I pay them rich tribute”, she added.

The CM said the life experiences and observations of elders were

like a treasure for us. Respecting elders is a part of our beliefs and

civilization, she said and added, “It is our duty to take care of rights

of elderly and to create facilities for them that they deserve.”

The chief minister appealed to the citizens that never forget your elders,

rather give them the respect and status they deserve. Only those societies

rise that value their elders.

She underscored that government was taking steps for the dignity,

welfare and comfort of senior citizens.

