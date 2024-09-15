CM message on International Day of Democracy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has underscored the essential

role of democracy in advancing Pakistan's progress and ensuring its prosperity.

In her message on International Day of Democracy, he said: “Long live democracy,

and may Pakistan prosper.” She also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices made

by democratic leaders, including her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, for the

protection and promotion of democratic values.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

had been instrumental in upholding democratic principles and guiding Pakistan

towards development. She underscored the indispensability of democracy for

the nation’s growth and well-being of its citizens.

The CM said: “Only a robust democracy can ensure economic and political stability".

She further elaborated that democracy was not merely a system of government

but a principle that represents the power of people, their rights, and their service.

The CM said that democracy empowers people to make decisions through their

elected representatives, stressing that the stability of democracy was fundamental

to national development and prosperity, and that democratic systems provide the

direction needed for progress.

Democracy guarantees social justice and is a vital source of public welfare, she added.