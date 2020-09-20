UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Message On International Day Of Peace

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

CM message on International Day of Peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are well aware of the importance and significance of peace.

In his message on the International Day of Peace, he said that no other country has rendered sacrifices more than Pakistan for peace.

The CM maintained that Pakistan was playing the role of torch-bearer for maintaining peace at regional as well as international level, adding that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the journey of maintaining peace and so many people embraced Shahadat in the war against terrorism and extremism and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten.

Usman Buzdar said that terrorists and extremists were great risk for the peace.

He added that Indian stubbornness was a constant threat to peace in the region and Modi government by taking illegal steps has sabotaged the peace efforts in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said people of Kashmir and Palestine were looking for peace.

The CM said poverty, injustice, ignorance, deprivation and aggression were major hurdles and he termed progress and prosperity a major keys for maintaining the peace. He said that Pakistan was far safer and peaceful country than before. Those who sacrificed their today for maintaining peace in the country were the hero of the whole nation. The purpose to observe the International Day Of Peace was to create awareness among the people about the importance and significance of peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Palestine Punjab Jammu Progress Sunday Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

1 hour ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

2 hours ago

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,148 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.