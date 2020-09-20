CM message on International Day of Peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and Pakistanis are well aware of the importance and significance of peace.

In his message on the International Day of Peace, he said that no other country has rendered sacrifices more than Pakistan for peace.

The CM maintained that Pakistan was playing the role of torch-bearer for maintaining peace at regional as well as international level, adding that Pakistan has rendered unprecedented sacrifices during the journey of maintaining peace and so many people embraced Shahadat in the war against terrorism and extremism and their sacrifices cannot be forgotten.

Usman Buzdar said that terrorists and extremists were great risk for the peace.

He added that Indian stubbornness was a constant threat to peace in the region and Modi government by taking illegal steps has sabotaged the peace efforts in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said people of Kashmir and Palestine were looking for peace.

The CM said poverty, injustice, ignorance, deprivation and aggression were major hurdles and he termed progress and prosperity a major keys for maintaining the peace. He said that Pakistan was far safer and peaceful country than before. Those who sacrificed their today for maintaining peace in the country were the hero of the whole nation. The purpose to observe the International Day Of Peace was to create awareness among the people about the importance and significance of peace.