CM message on International Day of Peace

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the critical importance of sustainable peace as a foundation for Pakistan's development.

In her message on International Day of Peace being celebrated on Saturday, the CM underscored that lasting stability is crucial for fostering economic growth, social harmony, and overall national progress. Emphasizing the significance of peace, the CM said “Peace is a great blessing, while unrest leads to decline.”

CM Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tribute to the martyrs, acknowledging that the sacrifices made for the establishment of peace will always be remembered. She praised the services of security forces, including the military and police, stating, “Their sacrifices for maintaining peace are unforgettable.

”

The chief minister recognized the efforts of peace advocates, saying that those striving to resolve conflicts deserve commendation. She added from peace, the flowers of prosperity bloom, and happiness spreads everywhere.

She urged every member of society to play their part in establishing peace, declaring that “those who choose the path of violence and chaos are enemies of Pakistan's peace and stability. Sabotaging peace under the guise of differing opinions is condemnable.”

The CM prayed that may there be peace and prosperity in Pakistan at all times and everywhere. She also articulated that peace in Kashmir, Palestine, and around the world is a collective dream.