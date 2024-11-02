Open Menu

CM Message On International Day To End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has called for an end to violence and cruelty against those who champion the truth.

In her message on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists being celebrated on Saturday, she stated, “Violence against journalists is condemnable in every country, including Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.”

Emphasizing the significance of a responsible press, she remarked, “Freedom of the press is the foundation of democracy, and a free press is essential for a strong democratic society.

CM Maryam Nawaz affirmed that journalists are vital defenders of social justice and the voice of the people. She commended those who expose cruelty, injustice, and falsehoods, underscoring her commitment to being a guarantor and advocate for press freedom.

She also stressed the government's responsibility to protect journalists' rights and expressed her determination to support homeless journalists in finding secure housing. “We stand with responsible and dignified journalists who pursue the truth and will ensure their rights are protected,” she added.

