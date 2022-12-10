UrduPoint.com

CM Message On International Human Rights Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 09:14 PM

CM message on International Human Rights Day

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that slam has given a complete assemblage of fundamental human rights.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that slam has given a complete assemblage of fundamental human rights.

In his message on 'International Human Rights Day' he said that the day remind us a lesson and resolve to preempt injustice or maltreatment from our society. Terrorism, oppression and murder were the major factors which give rise to infringement of human rights, he added. Unjust economic structure causing social inequality deeply affects human rights and depriving anyone of human rights equates to causing insult to humanity, he said.

Peace could only prevail when human rights were accorded due respect in the society, he maintained.

The chief minister said that protection of human rights was indispensable to attain social and economic prosperity for any country.

CM maintained that all citizens have equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan. "Today we pledge to ensure implementation on the steps being taken to protect human rights in an effective manner" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Chief Minister Punjab All From

Recent Stories

CM grieves over loss of lives

CM grieves over loss of lives

41 seconds ago
 LWMC establishes facilitation center for its emplo ..

LWMC establishes facilitation center for its employees

44 seconds ago
 SACM Rafaqat Ali calls on CM

SACM Rafaqat Ali calls on CM

46 seconds ago
 Viktor Bout Says Judge in US Court Did Not Find Cr ..

Viktor Bout Says Judge in US Court Did Not Find Criminal Intent in His Actions

7 minutes ago
 CTD arrests four 'terrorists'

CTD arrests four 'terrorists'

7 minutes ago
 Dresden Gunman Responsible for Hostage Incident Di ..

Dresden Gunman Responsible for Hostage Incident Dies From Wounds - Police

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.