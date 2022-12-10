CM message on International Human Rights Day

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that slam has given a complete assemblage of fundamental human rights.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that slam has given a complete assemblage of fundamental human rights.

In his message on 'International Human Rights Day' he said that the day remind us a lesson and resolve to preempt injustice or maltreatment from our society. Terrorism, oppression and murder were the major factors which give rise to infringement of human rights, he added. Unjust economic structure causing social inequality deeply affects human rights and depriving anyone of human rights equates to causing insult to humanity, he said.

Peace could only prevail when human rights were accorded due respect in the society, he maintained.

The chief minister said that protection of human rights was indispensable to attain social and economic prosperity for any country.

CM maintained that all citizens have equal rights under the constitution of Pakistan. "Today we pledge to ensure implementation on the steps being taken to protect human rights in an effective manner" he said.