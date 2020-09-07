CM message on International Literacy Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that knowledge illuminates the intellectual ken of human beings and provides vision and insight to the people.

In his message on International Literacy Day, the CM stated that humans cannot progress without education and the nations of the world have achieved new heights of development and progress because of their education systems, says a handout issued here Monday.

The CM mentioned the PTI government was providing a bright future to the children by promoting quality education, adding the Punjab government had adopted a composite policy to develop the education sector on modern lines that could also fulfill the needs of the time.

These steps would prove a good omen for the promotion of quality education and development of the education sector on modern lines, he continued.

The CM reiterated that achieving 100 per cent literacy rate was the strong commitment of the government which would be achieved at every cost. He said the Primary education would be imparted in urdu and every child would be provided equal learning opportunities by the provincial government.

The government was fully focusing to improve the standardof education and line departments should also play their activerole in enhancing the literacy rate in the country, he added.