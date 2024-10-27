CM message on Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the courageous

people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly condemned

the atrocities being committed in the valley.

In her message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’ being observed on Sunday, the CM expressed

her deep connection to Kashmir, stating it was very close to her heart.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to

self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice. She highlighted that a peaceful

resolution to the Kashmir issue was essential for lasting peace in the region.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, she noted that every

citizen of Pakistan prays for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She pledged

to amplify the voices of Kashmiris globally and urged the international community to play

its role in securing their rights.

The chief minister expressed optimism, confident that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people

would ultimately bear fruit and that the future of Kashmir was bright.