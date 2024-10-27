CM Message On Kashmir Black Day
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the courageous
people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly condemned
the atrocities being committed in the valley.
In her message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’ being observed on Sunday, the CM expressed
her deep connection to Kashmir, stating it was very close to her heart.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to
self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice. She highlighted that a peaceful
resolution to the Kashmir issue was essential for lasting peace in the region.
Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, she noted that every
citizen of Pakistan prays for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She pledged
to amplify the voices of Kashmiris globally and urged the international community to play
its role in securing their rights.
The chief minister expressed optimism, confident that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people
would ultimately bear fruit and that the future of Kashmir was bright.
