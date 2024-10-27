Open Menu

CM Message On Kashmir Black Day

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM

CM message on Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has paid glowing tribute to the courageous

people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and strongly condemned

the atrocities being committed in the valley.

In her message on ‘Kashmir Black Day’ being observed on Sunday, the CM expressed

her deep connection to Kashmir, stating it was very close to her heart.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that brave Kashmiris were striving for their right to

self-determination despite facing oppression and injustice. She highlighted that a peaceful

resolution to the Kashmir issue was essential for lasting peace in the region.

Reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people, she noted that every

citizen of Pakistan prays for the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She pledged

to amplify the voices of Kashmiris globally and urged the international community to play

its role in securing their rights.

The chief minister expressed optimism, confident that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people

would ultimately bear fruit and that the future of Kashmir was bright.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Jammu Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

19 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

20 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan