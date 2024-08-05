CM Message On Kashmir Exploitation Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has stated that the eternal sacrifices of Kashmiris against the illegal and usurping rule of India will bear fruit.
In her message on Kashmir Exploitation Day, she honored every martyr in Occupied Kashmir, extending her deepest respects to all oppressed and besieged Kashmiris. She also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the mothers, sisters, and sons of Occupied Kashmir.
The chief minister said on August 5, 2019, India set a new example of oppression and tyranny by turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison, adding that how long will the world sit with its eyes closed, how long will Kashmiris continue to suffer oppression and brutality?
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan will continue to raise voice of Kashmiris at all forums of the world.
She added that sustainable peace, stability, development and prosperity are possible in South Asia only with a peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue. She said that every Pakistani's heart beats with Kashmiri brothers. “We are and will remain with our Kashmiri brothers,” she added.
