CM Message On National Disaster Awareness Day
October 08, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance
of planning and awareness in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.
In her message for National Disaster Awareness Day being observed on Tuesday,
the CM stated, "Better planning and awareness can significantly reduce the damage
caused by natural calamities," and called for improved prevention measures.
Highlighting the need for an effective early warning system, the CM assured that
the Punjab government was committed to utilizing all available resources to address
natural disasters.
"Safety measures are being enhanced, and rescue services are
being upgraded to ensure timely responses during emergencies," she added.
CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the necessity of public awareness regarding
the risks of natural disasters, urging citizens to take collective responsibility in
implementing protective measures.
"May Allah protect everyone from all kinds of calamities," she prayed.
