Open Menu

CM Message On National Disaster Awareness Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance

of planning and awareness in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

In her message for National Disaster Awareness Day being observed on Tuesday,

the CM stated, "Better planning and awareness can significantly reduce the damage

caused by natural calamities," and called for improved prevention measures.

Highlighting the need for an effective early warning system, the CM assured that

the Punjab government was committed to utilizing all available resources to address

natural disasters.

"Safety measures are being enhanced, and rescue services are

being upgraded to ensure timely responses during emergencies," she added.

CM Maryam Nawaz underscored the necessity of public awareness regarding

the risks of natural disasters, urging citizens to take collective responsibility in

implementing protective measures.

"May Allah protect everyone from all kinds of calamities," she prayed.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Government Of Punjab Punjab May All From

Recent Stories

vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Sma ..

Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..

28 minutes ago
 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performanc ..

Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..

3 hours ago
 Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

16 hours ago
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

16 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

16 hours ago
 SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

16 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

16 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

16 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan