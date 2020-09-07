CM message on Navy Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that Pakistan Navy proved its mettle on September 08, 1965, against the eternal enemy.

In his message on Navy Day, he said that Pakistan Navy wrote a new history of bravery and September 8 is an occasion to pay tributes to the great achievements of brave sons of Pakistan Navy.

Pak Navy foiled the nefarious designs of Indian navy in 1965 war while defending the naval boundaries of Pakistan which would be remembered in the annals of history in golden words, he said.

The CM said the Pakistan Navy was fully committed to keeping alive the passion of September 8, 1965. The nation is proud of the capabilities and achievements of Pakistan Navy and its officersand jawans, engaged in defending the navel frontiers of the country,are the pride of the nation, the CM added.