CM Message On Pakistan’s Constitution Day

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2024 | 10:17 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Constitution Day is the day to renew pledge that supremacy of Constitution will always be maintained

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Constitution Day is the day to renew pledge that supremacy of Constitution will always be maintained.

In her message on Pakistan's Constitution Day, April 10, she said the purpose of celebrating Constitution Day is to pay homage to the founders of the Constitution. The unanimous constitution of 1973 is a very important and historic event in the parliamentary history of Pakistan, she said. Half a century ago, the democratic leadership elected by the people gave nation a unified constitution, she added.

The CM said the Constitution of Pakistan is a guarantee of democracy, equality, tolerance and personal freedom.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the Constitution of 1973 brought Federal and provincial autonomy to new dimensions. It provides protection of mutual respect and freedom, social justice and equality of followers of different religions, she added.

The Punjab government reaffirms its commitment to protect and serve rights of people in keeping with the constitution of Pakistan, she concluded.

