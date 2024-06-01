CM Message On Parents Day
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on Global Parents Day, said that today is the day to pay tribute to the selfless love and sacrifices of parents.
She said, "The selfless love of parents should be paid rich tributes throughout 365 days of the year. On behalf of a daughter and a mother, I am fully cognizant of the importance and need for parents' affection, love and guidance.”
"Parents' bring up their children with unconditional love, affection and care so as to make them a responsible citizen of a society. I salute all parents for their untiring efforts, sacrifices and express my profound gratitude to them as well.
Parents' unflinching resolve to attain a better life standard for their children provides a real foundation of a prosperous society," she maintained.
“Parents' are the most precious gift bestowed upon us by Allah Almighty and we must greatly value and respect our parents. The Holy Quran and Sunnah delineate the rank and respect of parents. The Holy Quran preaches upon us to pay special attention while looking after our parents in their old age with utmost respect and obedience," she added.
