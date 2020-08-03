CM message on Police Martyrs Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that those sacrificing their lives for the nation were the hero of the nation and the martyrs of the Punjab police had written history by rendering blood to safeguard the life and property of citizens.

In his message on Police Martyrs Day, the CM said that memories of police martyrs would always remain alive in our hearts, adding that protection of martyrs' families is our duty. He said that today, we express our complete solidarity with the families of police martyrs and the nation pays tributes to great heroes. The government hasalso given a special package for the heirs of martyred police officials,the CM added.