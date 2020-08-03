UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Message On Police Martyrs Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

CM message on Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that those sacrificing their lives for the nation were the hero of the nation and the martyrs of the Punjab police had written history by rendering blood to safeguard the life and property of citizens.

In his message on Police Martyrs Day, the CM said that memories of police martyrs would always remain alive in our hearts, adding that protection of martyrs' families is our duty. He said that today, we express our complete solidarity with the families of police martyrs and the nation pays tributes to great heroes. The government hasalso given a special package for the heirs of martyred police officials,the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Government Blood Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

With the support of Mohamed bin Zayed, Emirates Po ..

10 minutes ago

TRA, UNDESA discuss prospects of UN e-Government S ..

40 minutes ago

DREI conference to discuss post COVID-19 real esta ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP launches two coronavirus testing centres in ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority implements AI-enable ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.