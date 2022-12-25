UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the dream of an independent country for Muslims of the sub-continent was materialized.

In a special message on birth anniversary of founder of Pakistan, he said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a brave and sincere leader under whose leadership; Muslims of the sub-continent achieved an independent state.

CM maintained that as a nation we cannot forget the great gratitude of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah granted on us for breathing as a nation in an independent homeland.

He highlighted "If we have to set Pakistan on the path of progress then we will have to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in its true spirit."He remarked that establishment of a welfare society based on forbearance, endurance and tolerance was the dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He remarked that the best way to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam is by setting aside our political and vested interests and create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity among our ranks as a nation.

