CM Message On Rural Women’s Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif highlighted the vital role of rural women
in managing both household duties and contributing to farming and livestock development.
In her message on International Day of Rural Women being celebrated on Tuesday,
the CM reiterated the Punjab government's unwavering commitment to their welfare,
emphasizing the importance of providing equal opportunities and essential facilities
to support their growth and empowerment.
The CM paid tribute to the strength, sacrifices, and tireless efforts of rural women.
She described them as living examples of hard work, love, responsibility, and
selflessness, highlighting their significant role in strengthening the agricultural
economy.
The CM mentioned the ongoing Field Hospital Project aimed at providing healthcare
services to rural women, along with the upgrade of Basic Health Units in rural areas.
She noted that Skill Development Programme being developed for rural women,
and initiatives to provide livestock to support their economic independence and growth.
CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the establishment of Virtual Police Stations to ensure
the protection of women's rights across all social groups, reiterating the government's
active efforts in promoting the welfare of rural women.
