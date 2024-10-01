CM message on start of golden week of China’s 75th anniversary celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif extended special greetings

to the government and people of China on their 75th National Day, and

expressed her best wishes for President Xi Jinping and his colleagues.

In her congratulatory message on start of the Golden Week of celebrations

regarding the 75th anniversary of People's Republic of China, the CM said

the people of Punjab share happiness of their brotherly country China.

She added China and Pakistan were ideal neighbors, good friends and

valuable partners.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said Pakistan-China friendship was an

undeniable fact, both at government and people's levels. She said China

was helping the growth and stability of Pakistan's economy.

She added Pakistan and China were jointly committed to the construction

of CPEC. She underscored that China had played an active role in human

development at global level, and had promoted a vision of building a bright

future together.