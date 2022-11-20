(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said Sunday that the children are the flowers of heaven.

In his special message on the International Protection of Children's Rights Day, he said that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had dealt affectionately with the children and his affection with Hazrat Imam Hassan (R.A) and Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) was a glaring example for the Muslim Ummah.

The chief minister stated that children were the most precious asset of the world and hope for their excellent future. "Every child is optimistic by nature as he visualises golden dreams," he cited.

Chaudhry Pervez Elahi underscored that it was our foremost responsibility to give a practical shape to the golden dreams of children, asserting that good health and education was a fundamental right of every child and the government was vigorously pursuing this objective.