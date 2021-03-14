UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Message On World Consumer Rights Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

CM message on World Consumer Rights Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that safeguarding consumers rights was the basic responsibility of the state and in this regard, the PTI government was giving top priority.

In his message on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, he said that strict implementation on the strategy evolved by the government for safeguarding the rights of consumers would be ensured at any cost.

No consumer would be deprived of their rights in new Pakistan, he said, adding that consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties.

The chief minister said that consumer protection act had been enacted throughout the province. Under the act, consumer courts have been constituted in different districts of the province.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the consumersabout their rights, the CM added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister World Punjab Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

China announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

33 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar wins stage 4 at ..

33 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Emirati Children’s Day

33 minutes ago

24,189 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

48 minutes ago

UAEU announces six research projects in cooperatio ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Rashid receives Prime Minister of Kaza ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.