CM message on World Consumer Rights Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that safeguarding consumers rights was the basic responsibility of the state and in this regard, the PTI government was giving top priority.

In his message on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, he said that strict implementation on the strategy evolved by the government for safeguarding the rights of consumers would be ensured at any cost.

No consumer would be deprived of their rights in new Pakistan, he said, adding that consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties.

The chief minister said that consumer protection act had been enacted throughout the province. Under the act, consumer courts have been constituted in different districts of the province.

The purpose of celebrating this day was to create awareness among the consumersabout their rights, the CM added.