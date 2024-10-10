Open Menu

CM Message On World Mental Health Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

CM message on World Mental Health Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Mental Health Day has said that peace of mind and positive thoughts are the basis of a balanced life.

She said people facing mental health issues deserve due attention, care and love instead of social apathy. Mental health is the key to peace of mind.

The chief minister added, “Unfortunately mental health issues are often neglected.

Owing to not taking mental problems seriously, people unfortunately suffer in silence and the treatment of mental illness is as important as physical illness.”

The CM said, “ We are working to ensure provision of required facilities for mental health in Punjab. We should be considerate of the people around us, understand their feelings and reassure them that they are not alone. We want to create such a society where everyone can lead a happy life full of mental peace and comfort.”

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Lead Love

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

2 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

3 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

4 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

6 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

7 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

7 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

8 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

8 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

12 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan