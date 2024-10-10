CM Message On World Mental Health Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Mental Health Day has said that peace of mind and positive thoughts are the basis of a balanced life.
She said people facing mental health issues deserve due attention, care and love instead of social apathy. Mental health is the key to peace of mind.
The chief minister added, “Unfortunately mental health issues are often neglected.
Owing to not taking mental problems seriously, people unfortunately suffer in silence and the treatment of mental illness is as important as physical illness.”
The CM said, “ We are working to ensure provision of required facilities for mental health in Punjab. We should be considerate of the people around us, understand their feelings and reassure them that they are not alone. We want to create such a society where everyone can lead a happy life full of mental peace and comfort.”
