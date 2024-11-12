CM Message On World Pneumonia Day
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has highlighted the serious risks of pneumonia, especially for children and the elderly.
In her message on World Pneumonia Day, she said "Pneumonia is a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of millions of children and the elderly every year".
The CM highlighted the importance of pneumonia vaccination for children under five, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment can control pneumonia.
CM Maryam Nawaz also called for increased awareness and collective efforts to prevent and treat the disease, urging the public to pay special attention to the health of children during the winter months to protect them from pneumonia.
