Open Menu

CM Message On World Pneumonia Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 07:50 PM

CM message on World Pneumonia Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has highlighted the serious risks of pneumonia, especially for children and the elderly.

In her message on World Pneumonia Day, she said "Pneumonia is a leading cause of death worldwide, claiming the lives of millions of children and the elderly every year".

The CM highlighted the importance of pneumonia vaccination for children under five, stressing that early diagnosis and treatment can control pneumonia.

CM Maryam Nawaz also called for increased awareness and collective efforts to prevent and treat the disease, urging the public to pay special attention to the health of children during the winter months to protect them from pneumonia.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab From Million

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

3 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

3 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

4 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

4 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

4 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

5 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

7 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan