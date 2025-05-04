CM message on World Press Freedom Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that freedom of the press is the foundation of a democratic society and the hallmark of a vibrant nation.

In her message on World Press Freedom Day, the CM said,“A free, independent, and responsible media is a force that holds the powerful accountable”, adding that democracy is strengthened when journalism upholds the values of responsibility and independence.

The CM lauded the dedication and sacrifices of the journalist community in upholding press freedom, calling their efforts “commendable and vital to democratic progress.

”

“Democracy and press freedom are deeply interlinked. We stand united in the ongoing struggle to safeguard these principles,” she added.

The CM also highlighted her government’s commitment to journalist welfare, noting that comprehensive measures are being implemented to ensure their safety and security. “We are working to realize the dream of providing a home for the journalist community,” she added.