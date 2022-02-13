CM message on 'World Radio Day'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the 'World Radio Day' said that radio is an excellent and effective source of communication.

He maintained that the importance of radio cannot be denied despite the presence of electronic and social media.

Authentic information is imparted to the masses and innovations have also come into play in radio with the passage of time, he added. He appreciated that may it be a time of war or peace, Radio Pakistan has duly fulfilled its responsibilities in every period of time.

He underlined that Radio Pakistan imparted every moment of live commentary to the audience of hockey and cricket matches.

The programmes broadcast by the radio are a source of great interest for the people from different walks of life, he added.

The CM remarked that radio is even today providing guidance to its audience in all sectors including agriculture, health and sports. He complimented that Radio Pakistan vigorously participated in imparting awareness with regard to polio campaign, war against dengue and COVID-19 hazards.

Usman Buzdar outlined that the exemplary role of Radio Pakistan is worth emulating and the importance of radio is acknowledged even today with regard to promoting awareness to the public pertaining to government measures and various programmes.