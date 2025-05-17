CM message on World Telecommunication & Information Society Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in her message on World Telecommunication & Information Society Day, highlighted the vital role of telecommunication in national development.

“Telecommunication is not just a means of communication, it is a powerful tool to advance knowledge,

boost the economy, improve governance, and enhance healthcare and education,” she said.

The CM stressed that in the modern era, nations that embrace telecommunication and technology as key drivers are the ones that lead in development.

Reaffirming her government’s vision for a digitally empowered Punjab, the Chief Minister stated: “Our mission is clear — a laptop in every student’s hand, internet access in every village, and digital systems like e-filing in every institution.”