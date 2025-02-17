Open Menu

CM Message On World Tourism Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of promoting tourism in Punjab, highlighting the province’s natural beauty and cultural richness.

In her message on the World Tourism Day, she said: “Pakistan is a country blessed with extraordinary natural beauty,” she said, adding that Punjab’s diverse landscapes—ranging from deserts and mountain ranges to lakes and rivers—hold immense tourism potential. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to showcasing Punjab’s scenic beauty on a global stage.

The CM highlighted that sustainable measures are being implemented to boost tourism across the province. She stressed that tourism was essential for economic growth, the preservation of local culture, and strengthening international relations.

CM Maryam Nawaz described the Islamabad-Murree Glass Train Project as a game-changer for tourism development.

She revealed that the master plan to transform Murree into a world-class tourist destination is already underway, with significant progress being made. She announced upgrading major roads to provide safe and comfortable travel experiences for tourists.

Religious tourism is also a priority, with plans to build an international-standard hotel at Kartarpur to accommodate pilgrims and promote cultural harmony. She further revealed that new, attractive tourist destinations are being introduced across Punjab to diversify and enhance tourism offerings.

The CM assured that comprehensive security measures are in place to ensure the safety of all visitors, reinforcing Punjab’s commitment to providing a secure and welcoming environment for both local and international tourists. “We will continue to take practical steps to unlock Punjab’s full tourism potential and present its beauty to the world,” she concluded.

