CM Message On World Tsunami Awareness Day
Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has highlighted the growing threat of natural disasters, particularly tsunamis, as a result of the hazardous effects of climate change.
In her message on World Tsunami Awareness Day, she acknowledged that Pakistan is also facing significant challenges due to climate change and emphasized the need for a robust strategy to address and mitigate the impact of such natural calamities.
"Natural disasters like tsunamis are an increasing global concern, and Pakistan is no exception," said CM Maryam Nawaz. "It is crucial that we learn from international experiences to strengthen our preparedness and response strategies in dealing with disasters such as tsunamis."
She further outlined the steps taken by the Punjab government, including the introduction of a comprehensive climate policy aimed at protecting human life and property during natural disasters.
"The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is being modernized and equipped with the necessary resources to improve disaster response," she added.
The chief minister also emphasized the importance of public awareness in disaster preparedness. "We will continue to hold regular awareness programs to educate citizens about the precautionary measures they should take in the event of natural calamities," she stated.
CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the importance of adopting earthquake-resistant construction techniques as part of ongoing infrastructure development in Punjab. She called on citizens to support government efforts in environmental conservation and disaster prevention, noting that collective global action is essential to effectively combat the increasing threat of natural disasters. "The world must unite to tackle these challenges," she concluded.
